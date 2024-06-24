GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Periyar University employees threaten to approach court if extension given to Vice-Chancellor

Updated - June 24, 2024 08:32 pm IST

Published - June 24, 2024 08:31 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Demanding the Governor’s office to make an official notification for the constitution of a search-cum-selection committee to recommend names for the post of Vice-Chancellor without delay, the Periyar University Employees Union (PUEU) said it would stage a protest and approach the court if an extension was given to the present V-C.

C. Sakthivel, general secretary of the Union, said the term of the present Vice Chancellor, R. Jagannathan, would end on June 30. Considering this, the University started the process of selecting nominees from the Syndicate and Senate in March for the search committee. The members were elected and their names were sent to the Governor from the university in the first week of June. Similarly, last month, the State Government recommended a name for the committee convener (government nominee) to the Governor. But, the Governor’s office has not made official notification of the constitution of the search-cum-selection committee. The delay raises doubts that the present Vice-Chancellor might get an extension.

If an extension is given to Mr. Jagannathan, PUEU will approach the court and stage a protest, Mr. Sakthivel added.

Meanwhile, the Students Federation of India (SFI) demanded to withdraw the exam fee hike at the university. The SFI district secretary, S. Pavithran, said that on June 21, the university revised the exam fee. As per the revision, for a single UG paper, students have to pay ₹100 from the present ₹ 85. Likewise for PG, students have to pay ₹ 175 a paper, from the present ₹ 150. This hike will affect poor students, he said.

Officials attached to Periyar University said the fee, revised after five years, was very nominal. The students who are presently paying ₹ 510 (six papers in a semester), will have to pay ₹ 600. Regarding the constitution of the search committee, the Governor has all powers and at present, the Vice-Chancellor post is not vacant. So there is enough time, the officials added.

