Periyar University denies HoD post to Dalit: PUTA

The Periyar University Teachers Association (PUTA) alleged that the Periyar University administration denied appointing a Dalit professor as Head of the Department (HoD) for the Education department, defying seniority.

Periyar University Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan’s term is going to end on Sunday. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, in an order, R. Venkateswaran was appointed HoD for the Education Department and T. Periyasamy, who holds the HoD post additionally, was relieved from the post. The appointment of Mr. Venkateswaran now comes under severe criticism.

PUTA president V. Vaithianathan said that last year, the HoD of the Education Department, Natchimuthu, was relieved from the post. Next to him, Professor Dhanalakshmi, who is a Dalit, should be appointed HoD as per seniority. Instead, the Vice-Chancellor’s supporter and Tamil Department HoD Periyasamy was appointed Education Department HoD.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Mr. Periyasamy sent a letter to relieve him from the HoD post after which he was relieved from the post and the university appointed Mr. Venkateswaran as HoD. Mr. Venkateswaran was the principal of Edappadi Constituent College, and in January 2023, following the State government’s takeover of the college, he was transferred to Periyar University on temporary deputation.

Ms. Dhanalakshmi is a senior in the Education Department and appointing Mr. Venkateswaran as HoD was a serious violation. The only reason for denying the HoD post to Ms. Dhanalakshmi was that she was a Dalit, Mr. Vaithianathan alleged.

Mr. Venkateswaran was at the university on temporary deputation, but she was in a sanctioned post. The university, which allegedly did not follow social justice, again violated the laws. So, Mr. Venkateswaran should be removed immediately and Ms. Dhanalakshmi should be appointed, Mr. Vaithianathan said.

The Vice-Chancellor is not available for comment.