Coimbatore

Periyar University conducts training on double-entry system

A training programme on double entry system was organised by the Finance Department of the Periyar University.

According to officials, R. Jagannathan, Vice-Chancellor of the university, who inaugurated the programme said that the new system could prevent mistakes and fraudulent activities. Over 25 members attended the session.


