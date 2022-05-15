Periyar University conducts training on double-entry system
A training programme on double entry system was organised by the Finance Department of the Periyar University.
According to officials, R. Jagannathan, Vice-Chancellor of the university, who inaugurated the programme said that the new system could prevent mistakes and fraudulent activities. Over 25 members attended the session.
