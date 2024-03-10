Periyar University commences process to select new V-C

March 10, 2024 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST

The Periyar University has commenced the process to select a new Vice-Chancellor by issuing a notification for the constitution of a selection committee to which names can be suggested.

The notification was published in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette, dated March 6.

Issued by the Registrar (in-charge), P. Viswanathamurthi, it said that each member of the Syndicate, as well as the Senate, had the right to nominate one “eminent educationist” who is not a member of any of the authorities of the university.

Separate forms

Separate nomination forms for the Syndicate and Senate members are available in the office of the Registrar, and they should be submitted before 3 p.m. on March 21.

Scrutiny of the nominations will take place at 4 p.m. on the same day at the Registrar’s office, and the list of those whose nominations have been declared valid will be published on the university notice board.

Secret ballot

If nominations are received from more than one person, an election would be held through a secret ballot to select one nominee each from the Syndicate and Senate.

Nomination papers that are not enclosed in an envelope superscribed and sent by registered post, or not delivered in person or by messenger before the stipulated time shall be declared invalid, the notification said.

