Periyar statue vandalised
A statue of social reformer “Periyar” E.V. Ramasamy installed at Samathuvapuram here was found vandalised on Sunday.
Residents staged a protest demanding immediate action against the miscreants. According to police, unidentified persons flung a burning tyre on the Periyar bust. The area residents condemned the attack and demanded action. They wanted an iron fence erected around the statue.
Maharajakadai police are inquiring.
