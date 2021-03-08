Periyar statue vandalised

Krishnagiri

08 March 2021 00:06 IST

A statue of social reformer “Periyar” E.V. Ramasamy installed at Samathuvapuram here was found vandalised on Sunday.

Residents staged a protest demanding immediate action against the miscreants. According to police, unidentified persons flung a burning tyre on the Periyar bust. The area residents condemned the attack and demanded action. They wanted an iron fence erected around the statue.

Maharajakadai police are inquiring.

