Coimbatore

Periyar statue vandalised

A statue of social reformer “Periyar” E.V. Ramasamy installed at Samathuvapuram here was found vandalised on Sunday.

Residents staged a protest demanding immediate action against the miscreants. According to police, unidentified persons flung a burning tyre on the Periyar bust. The area residents condemned the attack and demanded action. They wanted an iron fence erected around the statue.

Maharajakadai police are inquiring.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 8, 2021 12:07:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/periyar-statue-vandalised/article34014715.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY