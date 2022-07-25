Periyar statue in Namakkal damaged in accident

The statue of social reformer Periyar E.V. Ramasamy was damaged when a vehicle collided with it on Sunday evening.

On behalf of the AIADMK, statues of former Chief Ministers M.G. Ramachandran, C.N. Annadurai, and social reformer Periyar were installed on Namakkal Bus Stand Road 20 years ago. On Sunday evening, local people found the Periyar statue damaged. On information, the police came to the spot and covered the statues with cloth. Police personnel were deployed at the spot.

The Namakkal police registered a case and found that a mini-auto collided with the statue. On Monday, the police identified the vehicle driver. The driver claimed that while he took the vehicle reverse at full speed, he lost control over it and the auto hit the statue. The police are investigating.