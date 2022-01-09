Periyar statue desecrated in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

Dravidar Kazhagam workers stage protest demanding action against offenders

A statue of social reformer Periyar E.V. Ramasamy at Vellalore in Coimbatore was found desecrated on Sunday morning.

The statue in front of the Periyar study centre was found garlanded with a pair of slippers. The head was splashed with a saffron-coloured powder.

People in the locality alerted Dravidar Kazhagam workers who rushed to the spot.They informed the Podanur police station and a team of personnel reached the spot.

The police and DK workers inspected the statue and removed the slippers apart from clearing the saffron-coloured powder. The DK workers staged a protest in front of the statue demanding the police to arrest those involved in the desecration.

They withdrew the protest after the police assurance. The police examined visuals from a few surveillance cameras in the area.