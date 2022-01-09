Coimbatore

Periyar statue desecrated in Coimbatore

A statue of social reformer Periyar E.V. Ramasamy at Vellalore in Coimbatore was found desecrated on Sunday morning.

The statue in front of the Periyar study centre was found garlanded with a pair of slippers. The head was splashed with a saffron-coloured powder.

People in the locality alerted Dravidar Kazhagam workers who rushed to the spot.They informed the Podanur police station and a team of personnel reached the spot.

The police and DK workers inspected the statue and removed the slippers apart from clearing the saffron-coloured powder. The DK workers staged a protest in front of the statue demanding the police to arrest those involved in the desecration.

They withdrew the protest after the police assurance. The police examined visuals from a few surveillance cameras in the area.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 9, 2022 3:12:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/periyar-statue-desecrated-in-coimbatore/article38201090.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY