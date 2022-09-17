Periyar remembered on his birth anniversary in Kerala

Staff Reporter
September 17, 2022 18:21 IST

On the occasion of the 144th birth anniversary of social reformer ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy, a delegation from the Coimbatore district administration paid floral tributes to his statue at Vaikom, Kerala, on Saturday.

Kottayam District Collector P.K. Jayashree paid tributes to the statue of Periyar at Vaikom. A delegation led by S. Senthil Anna, Public Relations Officer, represented Coimbatore district. He also presented books on the life of Periyar and former Chief Minister Karunanidhi to Ms. Jayashree.

The Collector said when untouchability was prevalent in Kerala Periyar fought for social justice, which led to the temple entry movement in Vaikom. The Tamil Nadu Government celebrates the birth anniversary of Periyar as Social Justice Day.

