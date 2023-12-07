HamberMenu
Periyanaickenpalayam flyover to be opened for trial run next week

December 07, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Construction of a flyover at Ukkadam in Coimbatore city in progress on Thursday.

Construction of a flyover at Ukkadam in Coimbatore city in progress on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The flyover under construction at Periyanaickenpalayam in Coimbatore district is expected to be thrown open for trial run next week.

Coimbatore Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said the civil works were completely over. An official source added that the bitumen topping would be completed on six decks in a couple of days. The service roads on either side of the 1.85-km flyover was opened for traffic this week. “Only minor patch works are pending for the service roads and the main four-lane flyover, constructed at a total cost of ₹115 crore, is expected to be open for trial run next week,” the official said.

Works started for this project in 2020 and it was expected to be over in one-and-a-half years. However, it got delayed for various reasons.

In the case of Ukkadam flyover, the Collector said the works were likely to be completed by mid next month. The 3.8-km flyover, officials explained, was 85% over. Four more decks need to be laid and those works would be over in two weeks. The approach way works would be completed next month.

Another major flyover under construction is on Avinashi Road and land acquisition for it is expected to take another three-four months. So far, 20% of acquisition is over. The construction works have gained momentum and the project has about a year’s time for completion. Highway officials said the land acquisition was mainly for ramps and works were going on simultaneously for the main carriageway and the ramps.

The 10.1-km, four-lane flyover with eight intermediate ramps was under construction at ₹1,620 crore. Totally, 60% of the works were over and the construction of the fifth ramp had commenced, said an official involved in the project.

