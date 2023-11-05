HamberMenu
Periyanaickenpalayam flyover service road in Coimbatore opened for vehicles

November 05, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Vehicles plying on the service road of the Periyanaickenpalayam flyover in Coimbatore on Saturday.

Vehicles plying on the service road of the Periyanaickenpalayam flyover in Coimbatore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The State Highways Department opened the service road on one side of the flyover under construction at Periyanaickenpalayam in Coimbatore district for vehicles on Saturday.

An official of the department said the service road is open for vehicles proceeding towards Mettupalayam. Though it has not been re-laid fully, vehicles can use the road now. “This will help us understand the problems faced by the road-users,” the official said.

The service road on the other side of the flyover, which will be for vehicles heading towards Coimbatore, will be ready in another 10 days as drain works are going on now.

The official added that efforts are on to complete the flyover construction by the end of this month. There is one more deck that should be laid and the main carriageway should be prepared for vehicle use. Works started in 2020 to build a four-lane flyover for 1.8 km at Periyanaickenpalayam and the project has seen multiple rescheduling of completion date.

M. Devendran, secretary of the Coimbatore District Road Protection Association, said the service road has not been laid properly. The diversion roads at Periyanaickenpalayam are damaged and hence, pose risks to motorists. “Road users have suffered hardships for several months. There is no hurry to open the service road now without laying it properly. They could have completed the re-laying works soon and then opened it for vehicles,” he said.

