Periyanaickenpalayam flyover in Coimbatore should be opened to public only after completion of all works, say road users

January 13, 2024 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha

Road users have sought lights and proper water outlets on Periyanaickenpalayam flyover in Coimbatore | Photo Credit: File photo

The Highways Department recently permitted trial run on the Periyanaickenpalayam flyover and road users have demanded completion of all minor works and to rectify all the design related faults before opening it formally.

One of the residents of Periyanaickenpalayam said the flyover did not have lights and the water outlets were short that when it rained, the water fell on the motorists using the service road.

M. Devendran, secretary of Coimbatore District Road Protection Committee, said the flyover should not have been opened for trial run without setting right the design faults at the point where the flyover joined the service road for vehicles proceeding towards Mettupalayam. The service road was laid covering the drain instead of acquiring land and having the drains separately. If there is any problem in the drains, the road needs to be dug up. “We waited four years for the flyover. The public can wait for four more months. The officials should rectify all issues and only then permit vehicles on the flyover,” he said.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said the consumer organisation plans to write to the Central Government soon demanding inquiry into construction of the flyover. “The officials says the project cost did not cover painting of the flyover, streetlights, etc. Several officials of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Department had inspected the works when the flyover was under construction. But, no one identified the design issues or the lack of funds for streetlights, etc. A complete inquiry should be taken up as the flyover is an example of how a project should not be done,” he alleged.

Officials of the Highways Department said the local body of Periyanaickenpalayam would instal street lights and steps would be taken to acquire land and set right the design flaw.

