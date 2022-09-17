Perianaikenpalayam flyover: works expected to start soon for alternative road

The National Highways wing of State Highways Department is expecting funds from the Central government to re-lay an alternative route at Perianaikenpalayam as flyover works are going on there.

An official of the Department said it had sought ₹90 lakh from the Union government to re-lay nearly 1.2 km. Since flyover works were going at Perianaikenpalaym junction, vehicles need to use only the alternative road which was damaged. “We had submitted a proposal to the Centre and it asked for some clarifications. We have given those details too,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the local residents and regular users of Perianaikenapalaym road have appealed to the State government to provide funds to re-lay the alternative road immediately. “The district administration is said to be looking at various possibilities in this regard,” said one of them.

Krishnakumar, one of the residents at Perianaikenpalaym, said that following a meeting that the District Collector held with the departments concerned a few months ago, the flyover work had gained momentum. But there were still several works that need to be expedited, such as shifting of utility lines.

Works for the flyover started two years ago and the project slowed down without any focus, creating a lot of hardships to the local people and road users, he said. Vehicles coming from or going to the Nilgiris, employees and workers of two major industries at Perianaikenpalayam and the local people used the alternative route. “There is no specific alternative road too. The vehicles pass through several villages and all these panchayat roads are damaged. If the utility lines are not shifted at the earliest, the flyover works may go on even for a year more,” he said.