Perianaikenpalayam flyover works expected to be completed by March 2023

The flyover under construction at Perianaikenpalayam in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The State Highways Department is hopeful of completing by next March the flyover under construction at Perianaikenpalayam.

An official at the National Highways (NH) wing of the Department said 60% of the construction works were over and the remaining works would be completed in another seven months. District Collector G.S. Sameeran had also asked the officials to expedite the works.

The official said the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board would soon shift a 150-metre pipeline, which would help fasten the works for the flyover. The Highways Department was also expecting funds from the Central government to re-lay the diversion route used by vehicles now.

The Department had planned to complete the 1.76-km-long flyover, constructed at a cost of ₹115 crore, by May this year. However, it was delayed because of COVID-19. “We hope to complete the flyover by March next year,” the official said.

One of the road users, who travels from Coimbatore to Perianaikenpalayam for work every day, said the diversion route was through Perianaikenpalayam town for nearly three km and it was badly damaged. It should be re-laid so that there was a proper road for motorists to use till the flyover construction works were completed. Motorists were unable to use the service road and all encroachments and pipeline shifting should be completed at the earliest so that there was an usable stretch.