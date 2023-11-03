Performance of TNAU’s Institute Development Plan surpasses objectives

November 03, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

With less than three months left for culmination of the tenure of the five-year Institute Development Plan, the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) views its performance so far as surpassing intended outcomes.

The TNAU was awarded the IDP during 2019 under the National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi.

The main objectives of the IDP include promotion of faculty and student diversity, competence, entrepreneurship, skill development, and international outlook.

Out of the total budget of ₹30 crore, the Indian Council for Agricultural Research, New Delhi provided ₹25 crore, and the remaining funding was by the State government.

The TNAU was among five State Agricultural Universities out of 64 that had competed at the national level for the project.

Fourteen ICAR-accredited constituent colleges of TNAU across Tamil Nadu have implemented the project covering six faculties: Agriculture, Horticulture, Agricultural Engineering, Community Science, Forestry, and Sericulture, and nine degree programmes: Agriculture, Biotechnology, Agribusiness Management, Horticulture, Agricultural Engineering, Food Technology, Food, Nutrition and Dietetics, Forestry, and Sericulture, according to TNAU data.

Towards fulfilling the objective of ‘enhancing the learning outcome, employability and entrepreneurial skills of farm graduates through excellence in education’, the TNAU was provided an additional funding of ₹3.2 crore by NAHEP during 2023.

The funding under the scheme paved way for TNAU to expose a number of faculty and students to foreign universities for furthering research, according to senior faculty.

“We are still carrying out activities under IDP, and have far surpassed the intended outcomes,” TNAU Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi said, adding that the next IDP will be formulated over a six-month duration after culmination of the existing one.