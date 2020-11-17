Peregrine falcon spotted in Coimbatore

The rare winged visitor is regarded as the world’s fastest predator

Independent researcher Prasath Selvaraj was on a routine visit to Achankulam, an urban tank near Sulur in Coimbatore district, when a brahminy kite and a relatively smaller bird on top of a high tension electricity tower caught his attention.

As he zoomed in and clicked a few pictures with his camera, he knew he was looking at a rare winged visitor — the peregrine falcon (Falco peregrinus), also the world’s fastest predator.

The peregrine chased the kite with its typical, high-speed stoops from heights, which Mr. Selvaraj videographed.

“The brahminy kite is known for indulging in kleptoparasitism — stealing food from other birds. The peregrine could have chased the kite to secure its territory or ensure that its food is not stolen,” he said.

Rajah Jayapal, senior principal scientist at the Coimbatore-based Sálim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History, said sightings of the peregrine in cities and suburban areas are not very common in India.

“Peregrines commute long distances for foraging. As Coimbatore is surrounded by hills, their sighting is quite possible here,” he said.

Peregrines can attain a speed of 300-350 kmph while performing the hunting dive. They feed on small birds that they capture in flight.

Mr. Jayapal added that the resident subspecies of the peregrine is known as the shaheen falcon (Falco peregrinus peregrinator), and another subspecies that comes from central Asia for wintering is falco peregrinus calidus.

According to Mr. Selvaraj, he had also spotted a shaheen falcon at the Vellalore tank in August and at Achankulam in September.