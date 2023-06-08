Peravai conducts cleanliness drive at Velliangiri hills

June 08, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Thenkailaya Bhakti Peravai in association with the Forest Department along with volunteers from the Isha Yoga removed over 1,500 kg of plastic waste on the pathway that leads to the Velliangiri hills.

Over 500 volunteers from Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh took part in the drive. The drive that started on May 7 concluded on June 5 marking the World Environment Day. The collected waste was handed over to the Forest Department.

The peravai has been conducting cleanliness drive for the past ten years at the Velliangiri Hills.

