Perarivalan, mother meets Udhayanidhi in Salem

A.G. Perarivalan, one of the convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assasination case who was released recently, and his mother Arputhammal met DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin and film director Mari Selvaraj here on Friday.

Ms. Arputhammal told presspersons they wanted to thank everyone who had voiced for the release of Perarivalan and hence they were meeting political leaders to convey their gratitude.

She said they underwent the legal struggle so that the judgment would help the underprivileged who were affected due to political reasons. She added that she would now like to see her son settle down.

Stating that the last eight years were very stressful, Mr. Perarivalan added that the judgment would now help the release of the remaining six convicts in the case.

Responding to a question on whether he would make a film on Mr. Perarivalan, Mr. Mari Selvaraj said Perarivalan should write a novel based on his experiences.

They also met Dravida Viduthalai Kazhagam leader Kolathur Mani.