Perarivalan attends niece's reception

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Perarivalan took part in his niece Sevai’s wedding reception here on Saturday.

Perarivalan, who was recently granted parole, came to Krishnagiri on Saturday and took part in the reception at a private hall here. He was brought with police bandobust to the wedding hall.

Actor Sathyaraj, president of Naam Thamilar Katchi Seeman and a few other film celebrities were present at the event.