People’s Movement for Clean Cities launched in districts

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy launched the People’s Movement for Clean Cities campaign in the Corporation here on Friday.

The campaign that was launched by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai stresses people’s role, responsibilities and contributions in keeping the city clean.

At a function held at the V.O.C. Park Sports Stadium here, Collector H. Krishnanunni and Mayor S. Nagarathinam took part. An awareness rally was flagged off and a pledge was also administered that called for people’s contribution in keeping the city clean.

The Minister said about 200 tonnes of municipal solid waste were collected every day from 1,86,985 households and commercial establishments in 60 wards and 250 vehicles were used to transport the waste to micro compost centres for processing. A total of 1,200 workers were involved in the process every day and people should cooperate by segregating the waste at their doorsteps and handing it over to the conservancy workers.

“The aim is to make the city clean and free of garbage,” Mr. Muthusamy said and added that mass cleaning would be carried out on the second and fourth Saturdays every month. “NGOs, residential welfare associations, people’s representatives and the public should voluntarily participate in the cleaning activities,” he said.

The Minister said people could post civic-related issues in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs app Swachhata for redressal.

Health officials said people would be explained on segregating waste at their doorsteps scientifically and they would also be allowed to visit the compost yards. Awareness would be created among the public on solid waste management while drawing and essay writing competitions would be held for school and college students. Conservancy workers were felicitated on the occasion.

Kurinji N. Sivakumar, chairman, Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation, V. Selvaraj, Deputy Mayor, K. Sivakumar, Corporation Commissioner, Prakash, City Health Officer, engineers, zone chairman, councillors and engineers were present.

Salem Staff Reporter adds

Salem Collector S. Karmegam along with Mayor A. Ramachandran inaugurated the campaign at the Salem New Bus Stand. The COllector distributed awareness pamphlets and flagged off a rally. At a function at the Corporation office, Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj, Deputy Mayor M. Saradhadevi and officials from the Revenue and Health departments participated.

Collector S. Karmegam (right) distributing awareness pamphlets on solid waste management to the public at the Salem New Bus Stand on Friday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

In Namakkal, Collector Shreya P. Singh inaugurated the campaign at the bus stand and distributed awareness pamphlets.