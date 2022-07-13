‘People’s Movement for Clean Cities’ campaign held in Coimbatore, Tiruppur

The Coimbatore Corporation organised ‘People’s Movement for Clean Cities,’ campaign here on Wednesday, creating awareness among school students about cleanliness.

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar and Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap has flagged off an awareness rally on the premises of the Sidhapudhur Corporation Higher Secondary School in ward 67, Corporation Central Zone.

Before the awareness rally, the students and corporation officials took a cleanliness pledge under the theme ‘My Waste, My Responsibility’.

The Mayor and the Commissioner lauded the contribution of Cleanliness Ambassadors, who have been segregating the domestic waste at the source into degradable and non-degradable for a long time. The officials also distributed coloured bins to segregate waste.

On 100-feet road, the Mayor inaugurated ‘Meendum Manjapai,’ a campaign to use eco-friendly yellow coloured cloth bags. She also started the sapling plantation drive at Corporation Higher Secondary School, North Coimbatore and inspected the working of a micro compost centre.

In Tiruppur, Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar and Corporation Commissioner Kranthi Kumar Pati participated in the ‘People’s Movement for Clean Cities’ campaign.

They also distributed certificate of appreciation and prizes to the school students who took part in speech, drawing and story telling competitions conducted as a part of the campaign.

Along with Tiruppur South MLA N. Selvaraj and Deputy Mayor R. Balasubramaniam, they flagged off an awareness rally about cleanliness, in which more than 1,500 students from Pazhaniammal and Jaivabai Girls Higher Secondary School participated.