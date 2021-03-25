People’s hope for formation of new district belied

SALEM

25 March 2021

Demands include development of Attur GH, bus stand

When the ruling combine went on a spree declaring formation of new districts across the State, people hoped that formation of Attur district would also soon be a reality.

For decades, people in Attur have been demanding a separate district with Attur as headquarters bifurcating Salem district and people hoped that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami would make the much-awaited announcement in the district.

Vanniyars form the major vote base in the constituency and Adi Dravidars, Udaiyars, Kongu Vellalars and Nayakkars also have significant votes in the constituency.

AIADMK has won from the constituency in the past two elections and the party has fielded A.P. Jayashankaran this time. DMK has fielded K. Chinnadurai. P. Sivakumar from Samthuva Makkal Katchi will contest as part of Makkal Needhi Maiam-led front. AMMK has fielded S. Madheshwaran.

Tapioca is a major crop in the region. Sago factories also operate in large numbers here.

Areca nut and betel leaves are another major cultivation in the region.

Farmers have been demanding better price for the produces.

The farmers demanded schemes and incentives to promote betel and areca nut farming.

Vashishta river that runs through the constituency has been polluted with release of untreated sewage, and encroachments. The public here have been demanding measures to rejuvenate the river.

Those residing nearby forest areas in the region want measures to prevent human-animal conflict as crops are being affected due to attacks by peacocks and gaurs in Abinavam and Vaithyakoundampudur areas.

People have been demanding development at Attur government hospital and better amenities at the bus stand.

People seek measures to develop the Annavari Muttal waterfalls, an important eco-tourism centre in the district.