People’s carelessness leading to increase in cases: Collector

District Collector K. Rajamani distributing COVID-19 awareness pamphlets to the public at the Gandhipuram Town Bus Stand on Wednesday.

Coimbatore

18 March 2021 00:12 IST

After having struggled hard to bring down the daily COVID-19 positive count from 650 to 50-60, the district witnessed an increase in cases because of people’s carelessness. Therefore, it was important to strictly follow the safety guideline, Collector K. Rajamani said here on Wednesday after inspecting a few places in around the Gandhipuram bus stand.

A release from the district administration quoting the Collector said the reasons for the increase were the people not wearing mask, crowding at market place and shops. It was easy to spot people without mask. To avoid an increase in COVID-19 cases, it was imperative that people wore mask, maintained physical distance and adhered to earlier safety precautions.

Warning that local bodies would fine people without mask, Mr. Rajamani said people at weddings and other social gatherings, government and private establishment offices should compulsorily wear mask and added that the responsibility was on the owners/managers of such establishments to ensure compliance to the safety guidelines.

Advertising

Advertising

He asked people to avoid crowding at meat and vegetable shops, markets, textile and jewellery showrooms and suggested that they could curtail unnecessarily going out.

The release also said that the Collector appealed to people over 60 years of age and 45 years with comorbidities to take the COVID-19 vaccination at a centre nearest to their house.