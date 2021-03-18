People’s carelessness leading to increase in cases: Collector

After having struggled hard to bring down the daily COVID-19 positive count from 650 to 50-60, the district witnessed an increase in cases because of people’s carelessness. Therefore, it was important to strictly follow the safety guideline, Collector K. Rajamani said here on Wednesday after inspecting a few places in around the Gandhipuram bus stand.
A release from the district administration quoting the Collector said the reasons for the increase were the people not wearing mask, crowding at market place and shops. It was easy to spot people without mask. To avoid an increase in COVID-19 cases, it was imperative that people wore mask, maintained physical distance and adhered to earlier safety precautions.
Warning that local bodies would fine people without mask, Mr. Rajamani said people at weddings and other social gatherings, government and private establishment offices should compulsorily wear mask and added that the responsibility was on the owners/managers of such establishments to ensure compliance to the safety guidelines.
He asked people to avoid crowding at meat and vegetable shops, markets, textile and jewellery showrooms and suggested that they could curtail unnecessarily going out.
The release also said that the Collector appealed to people over 60 years of age and 45 years with comorbidities to take the COVID-19 vaccination at a centre nearest to their house.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath