People yearning for change: Mahendran

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) vice-president and nominee for Singanallur Assembly constituency R. Mahendran has said the people in the constituency yearned for a change. He is pitted against the DMK’s incumbent MLA N. Karthik.

Wherever he or the MNM cadre went for canvassing, people said they were fed up with voting alternately for the DMK and the AIADMK. The voters also said that while they were ambivalent towards the MNM in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. They were certain about voting for it this time in the Assembly elections.

The MNM was for honest politics and giving the voters the right to recall their elected representatives if they failed to fulfil promises, he said. His poll promise for the Singanallur constituency would be released by this weekend, Mr. Mahendran said.