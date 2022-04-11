People will throw out BJP government, says Alagiri

Congress workers led by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri participating at the event organised at Red Cross Junction in Coimbatore on Monday to launch a rally to Chennai condemning fuel price hike. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

: People would throw out the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri said here on Monday after flagging off a rally by the human rights cell of the party from Coimbatore to Chennai condemning fuel price hike.

“Just as the people had thrown out the AIADMK government after it was in power for 10 years, the people will also throw out the BJP government for its anti-people policies.”

Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement on use of Hindi language was in keeping with the BJP’s divisive politics – of dividing people along communal, linguistic and ethnic lines. His suggestion to use Hindi in all official communication was against the Constitution as India was a pluralistic country with speaking different languages.

It also went against the assurance the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had given when linguistic agitation was a raging issue in the country in the 1960s. Then Nehru had said that the Central Government would not impose Hindi until the non-Hindi speaking States agreed to use the language.

The Home Minister would do well to remember what had happened to Pakistan when it attempted to impose Urdu on a Bengali-speaking population.

Mr. Alagiri said the rally was to urge the Central government to take steps to bring petrol and diesel prices under the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax and place those at the minimum slab level. Fifty-six Congress cadre, who are members of the human rights cell, would be undertaking the 550 km rally until April 28.