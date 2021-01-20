People will teach DMK a lesson: Thangamani

Minister for Electricity P. Thangamani refuted the charges made by DMK President M.K. Stalin on Tuesday and said that Tamil Nadu was a power surplus State and people would teach DMK a lesson in the Assembly elections.

The Minister said that since 2015, the Centre has been categorising Tamil Nadu as a power surplus State. The Opposition leader was levelling false charges against him, he said.

“He alleges that ₹ 950 crore worth scam was committed in procurement of coal by me between 2012-2015. I was Minister for Industries and not electricity during that period. However, such flaws would not happen in this ‘Amma’ government,” Mr. Thangamani said.

“The Chief Minister has already clarified on various charges made by the Opposition,” he said.

Mr. Thangamani said that during the DMK regime, there were power cuts for about 18 hours a day and then Electricity Minister Arcot N.Veerasamy himself consented that if DMK was sent out of power, it would be due to the power cuts.

On charges that the AIADMK government would go out of power following release of Sasikala, aide of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, Mr.Thangamani said they (Opposition) have been saying that this government would not last long ever since Edappadi K.Palaniswami assumed charge as Chief Minister.

On the lack of a common effluent treatment plant at Kumarapalayam, Mr.Thangamani said that a place has been identified for establishing the plant and a proposal has been sent to Centre. The foundation stone for the project would be laid in 25 days,he added.