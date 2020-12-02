People will reward AIADMK for its work, says Minister

TIRUPPUR

02 December 2020 22:03 IST

The AIADMK will not be perturbed by the formation of new political parties as the people will reward it in the upcoming Assembly elections for its work, Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan said here on Wednesday.

After taking charge as secretary of the AIADMK’s Tiruppur rural–west district unit, he told mediapersons, “Anyone can do anything. Our job is to work for the people,” in response to a question on rumours about former Union Minister and expelled DMK leader M.K. Alagiri floating a party.

Tiruppur district is the AIADMK’s fort and the party would work to strengthen it further, he said. Work on the proposed veterinary college on the premises of the Advanced Institute for Integrated Research on Livestock and Animal Sciences in Thalaivasal, Salem district is “75 % complete” complete, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Radhakrishnan, who is also the chairman of the Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation, said that about 10 lakh set top boxes would be distributed across the State soon.