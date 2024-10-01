People will put an end to family politics in 2026 Assembly election, says Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Former Chief Minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday said the people of Tamil Nadu will put an end to family politics in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Commenting on the appointment of Udhayanidhi Stalin as Deputy Chief Minister, he told journalists at Salem Airport, there are many hard-working cadres and senior ministers in DMK. But they were not made Deputy Chief Ministers. “But people from former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s family only became deputy chief ministers. In the upcoming assembly elections in 2026, people will put a full stop to this family politics,” he said.

The AIADMK leader said the Supreme Court had granted conditional bail to DMK legislator V Senthilbalaji, but now he has been appointed Minister. The Chief Minister praised him for his “sacrifice.” “How will the police take action against Mr. Senthilbalaji if he did not follow the bail conditions?,” he wondered. Mr Palaniswami pointed out the Supreme Court on Monday ordered that trial in the case against Mr. Senthilbalaji should be completed within a year through a special court.

Adverting to other issues, he said in Chennai, a person slipped into a pit dug for storm water drainage and died. If proper barricades had been installed on the site, this incident could have been avoided. The road at this site is used by more school students. The storm water drainage works are going at a slow pace, he complained. Last year, the government, including the Chief Minister and minister concerned, claimed 90% of storm water drainage works were completed but it was not so. The works should be completed soon as the north-east monsoon is nearing, Mr. Palaniswami added.

Responding to a question on former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam’s demand for a unified AIADMK, Mr. Palaniswami appealed to journalists to avoid raising such questions. “The Supreme Court and also the Election Commission gave recognition to us. We are the AIADMK and we faced a general election. Mr. Panneerselvam was expelled from the party. In AIADMK, true workers will be elevated to high posts,” Mr. Palaniswami added.