People will give their answer to the DMK in the polls if Senthilbalaji assumes office as Minister, says Edappadi Palaniswami

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday said the people would “provide their answer” to the DMK in the elections if former Minister V. Senthilbalaji was made a Minister again.

Addressing reporters after meeting AIADMK functionaries at the party’s Omalur office, he said that after Mr. Senthilbalaji was released from prison, the Chief Minister welcomed him in a social media post by calling him a Thyagi. “....The court set seven conditions for his bail. The government must ensure his compliance with them, but the Chief Minister is praising him....,” he said.

He further said that of the 525 poll promises made by the DMK, not even 10% were fulfilled. The AIADMK sought a White Paper on this, but has not received any response from the Chief Minister.

However, Mr. Stalin’s claim of 98% of the promises having been fulfilled was an utter lie. He lauded the State police for nabbing the gang that robbed the ATMs in Kerala, and said that police personnel should be given freedom to prevent crimes.

Later, in a statement, he condemned the Greater Chennai Corporation’s decision to hike the property tax rates by 6%. He referred to the increase effected by the DMK regime in the last three-odd years on various counts, and said this hike would “adversely affect” the quality of life of most of the people. He further said that the city’s storm-water drain network could not absorb even 10 cm of rainfall in a day, and several parks of the civic body had now become “sources of production for mosquitoes”.

The AIADMK leader also expressed concerns over reports of replacing the existing set of conservancy workers, who had been in service for over 15 years on a contract basis, with workers who were likely to be recruited from the neighbouring and northern States. In another statement, he said a fast would be held in Madurai on October 9 to highlight the DMK government’s “non-fulfilment” of various electoral promises.

