People warned against burning of emission-causing substances for Bhogi Pongal in Krishnagiri

January 12, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration has warned people against burning of waste for Bhogi Pongal.

Citing the Madras High Court order banning burning of plastics, tyres and other pollution-causing substances in the name of celebrations, the District Pollution Control Board has urged the public to comply with the order and refrain from burning of substances leading to emissions.

Burning of wood and dried dung is permitted in a restrained manner. However, no burning of artificial substances, plastics and other emission-causing substances shall be allowed. The district administration has warned of criminal action against violators.

