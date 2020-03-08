People want government-run swimming pool renovated

Swimmers at the pool maintained by the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority in Salem on Sunday.

SALEM

08 March 2020 23:47 IST

People using the swimming pool maintained by the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority near the Mahatma Gandhi Stadium here have demanded necessary steps to renovate the facility at the earliest.

Flooring damaged

The swimming pool was constructed in 2008 and according to officials, minor repair works were taken up in 2013. However, the tile flooring of the pool is damaged at many places, exposing the concrete beneath.

“The exposed concrete has caused bleeding injuries to many swimmers. Though the damaged spots were covered with marble slabs to protect users for the time being, authorities must find a permanent solution. The dressing rooms also need repair,” a user said.

Currently, close to 30 persons use the pool on a regular basis and pay ₹750 a month as user charge.

Special camps are also conducted during vacations at the pool.

Proposal

District Sports Officer D. Gnanasuganthi said that a proposal to renovate the pool and improve the amenities at ₹ 43.5 lakh has been forwarded to the authorities.

Meanwhile, people have urged the officials to finish the renovation works before the beginning of summer camps.