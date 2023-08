August 07, 2023 07:10 am | Updated 07:12 am IST

M. Thambidurai, MP, has said that people want a change in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to the reporters after taking part in the laying of foundation for scheme works in Kuttur village on Sunday, Mr. Thambidurai said the AIADMK conference in Madurai would be a turning point for the party. In the Parliamentary elections, the AIADMK wouldl win all 40 seats, including Puducherry, Mr. Thambidurai said.

