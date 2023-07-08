People urged to protect Thirumanimutharu River

July 08, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Salem

A group of social activists and devotees is creating awareness among the public on preventing sewage from entering Thirumanimutharu River. A signature campaign is also going on for this.

Thirumanimutharu River originates at Vasampadi (Yercaud) and reaches Adimalaipudur, Valaisaiyur, Veeranam, and Anaimedu. From Anaimedu, the river flows via Old Bus Stand, Shevapet, Kondalampatti, Uthamasolapuram and Attaiyampatti in Salem district, and Mallasamudram, Paramathi, Velur, and Nanjai Edayar in Namakkal district. At Nanjai Edayar, the river enters the Cauvery.

To prevent sewage water from entering the river, a movement called the “People Movement for Preserving the Holiness of the Thirumanimutharu River” was started in February this year.

N. Chandrasekar, secretary of Salem History Academy and advisor to the movement, said that for over nine km (Anaimedu-Uthamasolapuram), the river was polluted due to sewage, and effluents released by dyeing units and sago factories. From February to July 8, the movement conducted 13 meetings with the public in Salem and Namakkal districts, created awareness among the public about the holiness of the river, and urged them to be part of the movement to protect the river.

Five Shiva temples are located on the banks of Thirumanimutharu River in Salem and Namakkal districts. Next month, to create awareness among school and college students, the movement will organise competitions and a marathon.

“We also conducted a signature campaign among the public, and as of now, we have collected signatures from 60,000 people. After getting one lakh signatures, we will hand it over to the Chief Minister and Tamil Nadu Governor,” Mr. Chandrasekar added.

Tamil Nadu BJP Environment Protection Cell president R.P. Gopinath said when Union Minister of State Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu visited Salem in October last year, he was told about the condition of the river. The Minister prmised that he would provide funds for the river’s rejuvenation. “We are going to meet the Collector and Salem Corporation Commissioner soon and will urge them to draft an action plan in this regard. We will also arrange for the visit of Union Jal Shakti Minister to Salem,” he said.

Salem Corporation officials said they planned to prepare a Detailed Project Report to prevent sewage from entering the river.