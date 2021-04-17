People turned away at Erode UPHC due to vaccine shortage

Erode

17 April 2021 00:35 IST

Shortage of vaccine at the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) on Gandhiji Road in Erode Corporation limits forced officials to turn away over 75 persons aged 45 and above, who had come for vaccination on Friday morning.

When these persons, who had registered for vaccination, came to the centre, the staff told them there was no stock of vaccine. They had waited for an hour and left the centre after they were given tokens and asked to come on April 19.

City Health Officer P.R. Murali Sankar told The Hindu the vaccine stock had exhausted and that the Erode Corporation had requested the Deputy Director of Health Services for more stock. Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan confirmed later that they had received the vaccine on Friday evening and vaccination would continue on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Elangovan said the Corporation had sought more vaccine owing to a sharp increase in the number of people getting vaccinated at the centre. From 40 vaccinations a day a week ago, the centre now sees about 100 a day, he said.

98,000 vaccinated in district

Over 98,000 people in the age group of 45 and above have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district as on Friday.

The vaccination is done free of cost at the eight government hospitals and 75 primary health centres (PHCs) and at a charge of ₹ 250 per dose (including hospital charges) at 40 private hospitals in the district.

Deputy Director of Health Services S. Soundammal told The Hindu that over 50,000 people were vaccinated in the last one week and added that vaccines stocks were available. In the Corporation limits, about 1,000 to 1,300 persons are being vaccinated in government and private hospitals every day, which is a two-fold increase in the last one week.

The Corporation Commissioner said vaccinating workers at their place of work had begun. He said that persons with symptoms were screened at the Corporation’s marriage hall and based on the condition of the patients they were either sent to Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai or to the COVID care centre at Thindal or advised home quarantine.

Collector C. Kathiravan said 5,000 doses of vaccine had reached the district on Friday.

As on Thursday, the district had of 820 active cases (under home quarantine and at hospitals). The districts tally of positive cases so far is 16,437.