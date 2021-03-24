People told to follow safety measures in the Nilgiris

The Nilgiris district collector, J. Innocent Divya, said that the average number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the district was increasing each day, and warned people to wear masks and maintain personal distancing at all times.

Ms. Divya told reporters that the average number of positive cases had increased from five to 10 each day to between 10 and 15 over the last two weeks. She said that part of the reason for the increase was due to primary contacts of the people infected testing positive after initially testing negative.

Preventative steps are being undertaken across the district with Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) teams were being deployed in 108 ambulances to administer COVID-19 vaccine to people above 45 years of age in places where a high number of cases have been reported recently. Moreover, people who come into contact with members of the public, including auto-rickshaw and cab drivers, shopkeepers, traders and people travelling to surrounding districts for transporting vegetables, who are living in containment zones, are also being administered the vaccine through mobile dispensaries and primary health centres, said the Collector.

Ms. Divya said that on an average, around 3,700 people were being vaccinated in the district each day. The Collector advised tourists and the general public to wear masks while leaving their homes and said that people not wearing masks would face strict fines. She also added that more than 70 teams have been formed to ensure that COVID-19 protocols are followed by the public, including during political rallies in the run-up to the elections.