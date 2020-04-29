Coimbatore

People throng vegetable markets in Salem

People in large numbers visited the temporary vegetable market at Dr. M.G.R. Central Bus Stand in Salem on Wednesday.

With the total lockdown ending in corporation limits on Tuesday, people in large numbers visited the temporary vegetable markets functioning at various places in the city here on Wednesday.

The district had, so far, reported 31 COVID-19 positive cases while 20 were discharged from the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital after treatment. The district was under complete lockdown on April 25 and 26 and in Corporation limits till April 28. All the shops, except medical shops, were closed and cases were registered against motorists for coming out.

On Wednesday, vegetable markets that currently functions temporarily at Dr. M.G.R. Central Bus Stand (New Bus Stand) and other places were opened and people thronged the markets in large numbers.

Though they waited in queue, personal distancing norms were not maintained.

