People throng vegetable markets in Salem

With the total lockdown ending in corporation limits on Tuesday, people in large numbers visited the temporary vegetable markets functioning at various places in the city here on Wednesday.
The district had, so far, reported 31 COVID-19 positive cases while 20 were discharged from the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital after treatment. The district was under complete lockdown on April 25 and 26 and in Corporation limits till April 28. All the shops, except medical shops, were closed and cases were registered against motorists for coming out.
On Wednesday, vegetable markets that currently functions temporarily at Dr. M.G.R. Central Bus Stand (New Bus Stand) and other places were opened and people thronged the markets in large numbers.
Though they waited in queue, personal distancing norms were not maintained.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.