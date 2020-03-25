People throng vegetable market despite lockdown

The day one of the nation-wide lockdown started off on shaky leg here with an overcrowded vegetable market from dawn up until noon on Wednesday.

While all shops downed shutters soon after the curfew came into force, the authorities were taken unawares after a steady stream of buyers thronged the vegetable market, discarding all the cautionary caveats on social distancing. Many hawkers set stalls outside of the vegetable market.

While all other shops were closed, no clear arrangements or rules of purchase were made for the vegetable market. On Wednesday evening, the lockdown was once again weakened by youth riding motor-cycles zooming around to checkout the state of the curfew.

In other parts of the district, the police reportedly advised those breaking the curfew to return homes. In Dharmapuri, the lockdown was complete for the large part of the day. From some quarters, there were reports of police lathi charge on those breaking the curfew.

Hosur

The Hosur Corporation has issued an order enabling farmers to set up vegetable stalls outside of the farmers’ market here, in the spots designated by the Corporation. The civic body has allowed rotation system for shops in the farmers’ market. However, indicators will be drawn for the location of the buyers with adequate space in between. Farmers would be allotted space based on first-come-first-served basis.