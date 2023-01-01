People throng tourist spots, temples on New Year’s Day in Salem

January 01, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Salem

Thousands of people thronged the tourist spots and temples in Salem district on Sunday to celebrate the New Year and to offer prayers.

Yercaud witnessed huge crowds. A large number of people gathered at the Shervaroyan temple and its surroundings.

K. Gowtham of Salem, who visited Yercaud with family on Sunday, said he was there as half-yearly holidays were ending for children and to celebrate the New Year. Places such as Anna Park, Botanical Garden, Pakkoda Point, and the boat house were teeming with tourists.

From early morning, devotees gathered in large numbers at temples, despite the cold weather. At the Raja Ganapathi temple in Salem Town, special pujas were performed for the deity decorated with gold kavasam. Hundreds of devotees gathered at Sugavaneswarar temple, Kottai Mariamman temple, Pattai Kovil, Muthumalai Murugan temple, Kottai Alagirinatha Swamy temple, Tharamangalam Kailasanathar temple, Nangavalli Lakshmi Narasimmar temple, and Mecheri Pathirakaliamman temple.

In Namakkal district, thousands of devotees offered prayers at Anjaneyar temple.