People throng tourist spots in Erode on Kaanum Pongal

Tourist spots in the district witnessed heavy crowd on the occasion of Kaanum Pongal on Friday.

Kaanum Pongal marks the end of Pongal festival and people meet friends, relatives and visit places of leisure on the day.

Hundreds of women and children visited VOC Park and Children’s Park in the city and took part in the special events arranged for them. Women police personnel were posted for security at the Children’s Park, which was out of bounds for men.

Kodiveri Anicut

At Kodiveri anicut, near Gobichettipalayam, hundreds thronged to take bath and enjoy in the park attached to the anicut. Tourists waited in queue to enjoy the coracle ride at the anicut. Temporary shops on the anicut premises selling snacks, ice-creams, beverages and roadside eateries selling fish fry witnessed brisk business throughout the day.

Huge crowd was witnessed at the park attached to the Bhavani Sagar Reservoir. The 15-acre park is located in front of the reservoir and has been receiving good number of tourists during the Pongal holidays. Police had made elaborate security arrangements at these spots to prevent any untoward incidents.