People throng tourist spots for Kanum Pongal celebrations

January 17, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Visitors at the Kurumbapatti Zoological Park on the occasion of Kaanum Pongal at Yercaud Foothills in Salem, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday, 17 January 2024. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

The third day of Pongal, commonly observed as Kanum Pongal, saw families thronging tourist spots and water bodies in Salem. From Tuesday evening, tourists began to drive to Yercaud in two and four-wheelers. On Wednesday, heavy crowds were witnessed in Boat House, Anna Park, Deer Park, Pakoda Point, Rose Garden, and Shevaroyan Temple.

Many people visited the Kurumbapatti Zoological Park in Yercaud Foothills. They mostly came in the morning and took selfies with their family members at the designated selfie points in the park. Similarly, a large crowd gathered at Mettur Dam and Park. Near the Cauvery River in the dam, people offered sacrifices of goats and chickens at the Muniappan Temple. At Poolampatti Boat House, visitors enjoyed motorboat rides while viewing the Cauvery River and natural scenes. Lastly, hundreds of people went to Kariyaperumal Karadu, situated at Nethimedu, to offer prayers in the temple located atop the hillock.

Jallikattu events were held in various parts of the district, including Reddipatti, Cauvery Cross, Navapatti, Nattanmangalam, and Keeraikaranaur in Salem district. Likewise, Hogenakkal in Dharmapuri district also saw tourists in the hundreds on Wednesday, who took a bath in the falls and went on coracle rides.

