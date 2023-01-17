HamberMenu
People throng tourist spots for ‘Kaanum Pongal’ in Salem

January 17, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
People at Kurumbapatti Zoological Park in Salem on the occasion of ‘Kaanum Pongal’ on Tuesday.

People at Kurumbapatti Zoological Park in Salem on the occasion of ‘Kaanum Pongal’ on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

People thronged various tourist spots and temples for ‘Kaanum Pongal’ celebrations here on Tuesday.

In Yercaud, heavy crowd was seen at Anna Park, Gents Seat, Rose Garden, Shervaroyan Temple, Ladies Seat, and Pakoda Point. At the Mettur dam park, people took bath in the Cauvery. At Muniappan Temple near River Cauvery, people offered prayers.

Hundreds of people visited Kurumbapatti Zoological Park near Yercaud foothills.. At Kariya Perumal Kovil in Nethimedu, people climbed to the hillock and offered prayer at the temple. Police were deployed to monitor the crowd. At Reddipatti in Salem city, a bull-chase event was conducted as part of the Kaanum Pongal celebration. Similarly, at Namakkal Anjaneyar Temple, people thronged from the morning and offered prayers.

