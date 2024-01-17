ADVERTISEMENT

People throng tourism spots in Erode on Kaanum Pongal

January 17, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Tourists in large numbers at Kodiveri anicut in Erode district in Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Thousands of people thronged various tourism spots in Erode district, particularly the Kodiveri anicut and V.O.C. Park in the city, on the occasion of Kaanum Pongal on Wednesday.

The day that marks the end of Pongal festival is celebrated by meeting friends and relatives. Women and children swarmed V.O.C. Park and played games. The park remained out of bounds for men on the day.

People in large numbers visited Kodiveri anicut, located 15 km from Gobichettipalayam, and enjoyed coracle rides after a bath. Shops outside the anicut that sold snacks and fish fry witnessed brisk business. However, unauthorised parking of vehicles on both sides of the road leading to the anicut remained a concern for motorists throughout the day.

People also visited the park attached to Bhavanisagar dam, Bhavani Kooduthurai, Karanampalayam check dam, barrage at Vendipalayam and Nattatreeswarar temple located on a hillock on River Cauvery. Elaborate security arrangements were made by the police and the crowd was monitored to prevent crime activities.

Officials of the Public Works Department said that due to continuous holidays, crowd was very high in all the tourism spots in the district from January 14 to 17.

