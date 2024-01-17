People throng tourism spots in Erode on Kaanum Pongal

January 17, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - ERODE

Thousands of people thronged various tourism spots in Erode district, particularly the Kodiveri anicut and V.O.C. Park in the city, on the occasion of Kaanum Pongal on Wednesday.

The day that marks the end of Pongal festival is celebrated by meeting friends and relatives. Women and children swarmed V.O.C. Park and played games. The park remained out of bounds for men on the day.

People in large numbers visited Kodiveri anicut, located 15 km from Gobichettipalayam, and enjoyed coracle rides after a bath. Shops outside the anicut that sold snacks and fish fry witnessed brisk business. However, unauthorised parking of vehicles on both sides of the road leading to the anicut remained a concern for motorists throughout the day.

People also visited the park attached to Bhavanisagar dam, Bhavani Kooduthurai, Karanampalayam check dam, barrage at Vendipalayam and Nattatreeswarar temple located on a hillock on River Cauvery. Elaborate security arrangements were made by the police and the crowd was monitored to prevent crime activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of the Public Works Department said that due to continuous holidays, crowd was very high in all the tourism spots in the district from January 14 to 17.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT