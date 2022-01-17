People throng railway station, bus stand in Salem to return to workplace after Pongal holidays

Trains bound for Chennai, Bengaluru and Mumbai witnessed heavy crowd on Monday as people who had travelled to Salem to celebrate Pongal started returning to their places of work.

While Pongal was celebrated from January 14 to 16, Thaipusam will celebrated on January 18. Since January 17 falls in between the holidays, a local holiday was declared for government departments and education institutions on Monday. With companies and departments all set to reopen after Pongal, people who had come to celebrate the festival started returning to their places of work.

Trains from Kerala and Coimbatore heading towards Chennai, Bengaluru and Mumbai witnessed heavy crowd as IT professionals, those working in private companies and others boarded at Salem Railway Junction.

Likewise, commuters in large numbers thronged the New Bus Stand and boarded buses bound for Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchi, Villupuram and other districts. Right from the morning, the crowd was heavy at the bus stand and most of the special buses operated for Pongal were jam-packed.

TNSTC officials said that special buses would be operated from January 17 to 19.