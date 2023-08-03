People throng Mettur for Aadi Perukku festival

August 03, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - Salem

To celebrate the Aadi Perukku festival, thousands of people thronged River Cauvery in Mettur on Thursday.

People took bath in the Cauvery and offered prayers at the Muniappan Temple on the banks of the river. Newly married couple performed special poojas. Farmers who brought their farming equipment performed pooja for it. Considering the crowd, the Water Resources Department and Revenue Department made safety arrangements. The officials allotted certain places for taking bath in the river. Fire fighters were also deployed.

Likewise, at Mohanur in Namakkal district, Kalvadangam, Poolampatti, and Koneripatti in Salem district, people took bath in the Cauvery. Special poojas were conducted at Vennankudi Muniappan Temple on the Salem-Bengaluru National Highway, and Salem Kottai Mariamman Temple. Tourists visited Kurumbapatti Zoological Park and Yercaud in large numbers on Thursday.