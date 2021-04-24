People throng markets, meat stalls ahead of complete lockdown on Sunday

With complete lockdown to be enforced on Sunday, people thronged vegetable and fruit markets and meat shops in large numbers on Saturday.

Since the lockdown will begin at 10 p.m. on Saturday and end at 4 a.m. on Monday, vegetable and fruit markets, groceries, departmental stores, and provisional stores were busy throughout the day.

Traders at the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market said business was 25 to 30% higher than the usual. Temporary shops along roadside selling vegetables and fruits also made brisk business in the evening hours.

Also, meat shops and fish stalls were busy in the evening. Snack shops and bakeries too were doing brisk business.

However, Amma canteens and hotels will remain open for a stipulated time where only parcel service is available.

Movement of commuters at the Corporation’s Central Bus Stand was normal as many opted for using personal vehicles due to spike in cases and rescheduling of bus timings. Physical distancing norms were compromised at crowded market areas and shops as people concentrated only on purchasing products and not on adhering to COVID-19 norms.