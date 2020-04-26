People stay indoors in Salem district

On Sunday, the second day of complete lockdown, the district saw fewer vehicles on the roads with people venturing out only for medical emergencies. All shops other than pharmacies and a few petrol bunks remained closed throughout the day.

District Collector S.A.Raman had announced a two-day complete lockdown in the district over the weekend. The district administration and the civic body had arranged vehicles to deliver groceries and other essentials at the doorstep of the people. The Salem Corporation has arranged 80 vehicles selling vegetables, fruits and other essentials in its limits. According to Corporation officials, arrangements have been made with Aavin for door delivery of milk between 6.30 a.m. and 7.30 a.m. Similarly, mobile vegetable shops would visit different areas between 7.30 a.m and 6 p.m. The Corporation has also set up control rooms in each of its zones for delivery of goods. Officials from the agriculture marketing department said that they have arranged over 140 vehicles in the district for delivery of essentials at the doorsteps. Farmer producer groups have also been engaged for door delivery services. Farmers have been provided identity cards by the department to ensure smooth delivery of produce.

The farmers would have sold about 200 tonnes of produce since the beginning of lockdown. The district administration offers support to farmers to meet transportation costs, the officials added.

J.M. Boopathi, president, Consumer Voice Foundation, said that the complete lockdown was a welcome move. He said that the frequency of mobile vegetables shops should be increased in residential areas to prevent panic buying by public as it would lead to public gathering at markets and at retailers.