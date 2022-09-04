People stage road after rainwater enter houses in Krishnagiri following downpour

Residents of Kollapatti, near Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district, staged a road roko after rainwater entered their houses after a heavy downpour in the early hours of Sunday.

Several rural areas in the district experienced heavy rain. A total of 213.20 mm rainfall was recorded in the district for 24 hours till 8 a.m. on Sunday. Rain water stagnated in the low-lying areas and entered houses in Kollapatti.

Following this, the residents staged a road roko on the Uthangarai-Krishnagiri national highway demanding measures to pump out the rainwater.

On information, Uthangarai police and revenue officials arrived at the spot and spoke to the residents, assuring them of steps to remove rain water. Based on the assurance, the protesters withdrew the protest.

The average rainfall in Krishnagiri district for 24 hours till Sunday 8 a.m. was 17.77 mm. Pochampalli received the highest amount of 76.10 mm rain, followed by 68.40 mm in Uthangarai, 63 mm in Nedungal, 12.60 mm in Barur, and 2.10 mm in Pengondapuram.

At Pochampalli, a cow owned by a farmer Perumal suffered electric shock and died after it came into contact with a snapped electric cable on Sunday.

In Salem district, 26 mm of rainfall was recorded, including 10 mm in Veeraganur, 7.8 mm in Attur, 3.2 mm in Yercaud, 2 mm each in Pethanaickenpalayam and Kariyakovil, and 1 mm in Aanaimaduvu.

In Namakkal district, a total of 12.20 mm rainfall was recorded, including 7.20 mm in Mangalapuram and 5 mm in Kollihills Semmedu.

In Dharmapuri district, Palacode alone received 52.4 mm of rainfall.