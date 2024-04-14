‘People should vote for INDIA bloc to save the country’

April 14, 2024 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to create a situation where there will be no opposition parties, alleged Communist Party of India Tamil Nadu secretary R. Mutharasan.

Speaking at Sulur in Coimbatore constituency on Sunday, seeking votes for the DMK candidate Ganapathi P. Rajkumar, he said that people should vote for the INDIA bloc to save the country. The elections are being held with the Chief Ministers of two States imprisoned.

Has Prime Minister Narendra Modi written a single letter to Sri Lanka on the Katchatheevu issue in the last 10 years and what happened to his guarantees of employment for two crore youth and deposit of ₹15 lakh in each person’s account by retrieving the black money, he asked.

Mr. Mutharasan said the CPI condemns the remarks of BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on the language struggles held in the State. While Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is seeking votes explaining to people the schemes implemented in the State in the last two-and-a-half years, Mr. Modi is diverting the attention of the people, he added.